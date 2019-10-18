Pat Travers Band at Wildey Theatre

Friday, Oct. 18, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Canadian born Pat Travers may be best known for his hits (and KSHE Classics) “Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights),” Snortin’ Whiskey” and “I La La La Love You” from the “Valley Girls” film soundtrack. His live show and superior guitar work has earned him legions of loyal fans since he burst onto the international rock scene in the late 1970s. His current touring band includes Tommy Craig on drums and David Pastorius on bass and vocals. This show is high-energy. It is electric. It is lightning in a bottle. The Wildey Theatre is very happy to bring the Pat Travers Band in concert, up close and personal. Admission is $37.50 per ticket.