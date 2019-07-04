Patriots in the Park
Wilson Park Centennial Pavilion 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Patriots in the Park at Wilson Park, Nameoki Road at Fehling Road in Granite City
6:30 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
The Granite City Park District celebration with free admission includes carnival rides, concerts, carriage rides, food and entertainment. The annual event kicks off with contemporary Christian artist, Josh Wilson, taking stage at 7 p.m. Starlifter, the United States Air Force Band, goes on at 8 p.m.
Details: 618-877-3059
