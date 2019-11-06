Pavlov's Dog

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Internationally acclaimed Progressive Rock ensemble Pavlov's Dog returns to the Wildey Theater to send off the 2019 Prodigal Dreamer World Tour. This night will feature a retrospect of music from Pavlov's Dog and lead member David Surkamp career plus selections from their new album. This will be an evening of memories, music and magic not to be missed. Tickets will go fast for this show.

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
618-307-1750
