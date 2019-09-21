Pawsitively Purrfect Photo Day!

Seams for the Soul Boutique 216 S Buchanan, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Stop by and get a FREE photo of you and your pet!

We will have refreshments all day, giveaways, pet gifts and treats for sale also! 10% of profits go to S.N.I.P. Alliance! (Funding to support spay/neuter and rabies clinics).

Metro East Humane Society will be bringing adoptable dogs to this event!

You don’t wanna miss it!

Charity & Fundraisers, Community Outreach, Pets, Shopping
