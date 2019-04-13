Celebrate National Library Week with a Peeps Diorama Contest!

All ages are welcome to participate either as individuals or as a family. Download and print the rules and entry form here (link to pdf)

Family Friendly book themed dioramas are due April 4th.

Two PEEPTASTIC awards will be given - Fan Favorite chosen by library users and Staff Favorite chosen by library staff.

Join us for our Peep Party on Saturday April 13 at 2pm at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue. We will have snacks, crafts, and announce the Peep diorama winners!

Contest Rules:

All entries should be around the size of a standard shoebox, with a maximum size of 12”x18”x12”. Sides may be removed.All characters in your scene should be made using Peeps. Dioramas can use any type of Peep.Limit of one entry per person or family team.Dioramas with attached entry forms may be dropped off at either location on Thursday, April 4.Winners will be awarded in two categories: SMRLD staff favorite and Fan Favorite.Voting will be open from April 7 to 12pm on April 13th. Votes may be cast online or in person at our Delmar Avenue location. Winners will be announced at our Peeps Party on April 13 at 2pm. All entries must be picked up at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue by 8PM on Thursday April 18. Remaining Dioramas will be discarded.