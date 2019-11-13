Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Pairing Dinner
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Pairing Dinner
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 pm to 9 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Let Chef awaken your senses at Pere Marquette’s four-course gourmet wine dinner. Enjoy the excellent company of an intimate dinner party as our Wine Expert explains each of the specialty wines and how the flavors of that wine complement each delectable dish. Each dinner will feature a different themed meal.
Seats for the dinner are $50 per person and include taxes and gratuity. Stay the night and get 10% off your tickets.
Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338 for details and to make your reservations for the dinner.
September- Cuban
October- German
November- Chef's Favorite Dishes
*Does not include room taxes or room reservations.