Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Pairing Dinner

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Pairing Dinner

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Let Chef awaken your senses at Pere Marquette’s four-course gourmet wine dinner. Enjoy the excellent company of an intimate dinner party as our Wine Expert explains each of the specialty wines and how the flavors of that wine complement each delectable dish. Each dinner will feature a different themed meal.

Seats for the dinner are $50 per person and include taxes and gratuity. Stay the night and get 10% off your tickets.

Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338 for details and to make your reservations for the dinner.

September- Cuban 

October- German

November- Chef's Favorite Dishes

*Does not include room taxes or room reservations.

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
