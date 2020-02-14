The Perfect Valentine's Day

× Expand . Dinner for Two & Heart to Heart Package

Wanting to truly make this Valentine's Day the Most Romantic Day of the Year?Why not book an overnight stay for two after your romantic dinner? Take your evening one step further and book a Heart to Heart Package at Best Western Premier. Heart to Heart Package Includes overnight accommodations for Two Bottle of Wine 2 Wine Glasses filled with Chocolates $40 Restaurant Voucher to be used onsite at Great Rivers Tap & Grill Breakfast Buffet for two One drink coupon per person Starting at $179.00 plus tax Call 618-462-1220 or book online at www.bwpremieralton.com