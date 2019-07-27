PERPETUAL MOTION - MODERN DANCE CONCERT

July 27, 2019

7:30 - 9:00pm

$10 / Cash Bar available

The concert dance world is a small one. From instructors, to students, to fellow performers, we come from a long history of the same movement pioneers. Their innovations inform ours, as the art form evolves through the ages. We learn from each other and dance with each other, all connected. Join us for an evening of works by artists with local ties and shared dance journeys.