Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert

to Google Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

PERPETUAL MOTION - MODERN DANCE CONCERT

July 27, 2019

7:30 - 9:00pm

$10 / Cash Bar available

The concert dance world is a small one. From instructors, to students, to fellow performers, we come from a long history of the same movement pioneers. Their innovations inform ours, as the art form evolves through the ages. We learn from each other and dance with each other, all connected. Join us for an evening of works by artists with local ties and shared dance journeys.

Info

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, dance
to Google Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Perpetual Motion: Modern Dance Concert - 2019-07-27 19:30:00