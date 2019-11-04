Photography Classes

Area photographer Tom Allred Sr. is conducting a four-week photography class in November at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. The class will be the four Mondays in November from 6 to 8 p.m. The 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th. The complete cost for the 4 classes is $50.00. All proceeds from the class will go to support Jacoby Arts Center.

A general overview of the four classes will include but not limited to the following. Class 1: What is photography? What is a photograph? What makes a good photograph? What should a photograph accomplish? Photographers don’t take pictures. (You’ll be surprised what that means. Subtraction. Handshake vs clarity. Storytelling. Color vs Black and white. Types of cameras Class 2: Composition. What is composition? Types of composition. Framing. Rule of thirds. Centering. Indoor vs outdoor. Class 3. Lighting and portraiture. Types of lighting. Taking advantage of different types of lighting. Shooting portraits. Posing people. Shadows. Glare. Using backdrops. Class 4. Accessories and final ideas. Zoom. Tripod. Flash. Comparison of camera types. Finding your niche. Types of photography. Working with other photographers. When and why to edit. Online forums. Youtube. Practice ideas.

Any type of camera is acceptable for the class. Camera phone, point and shoot, bridge and DSLR.

To register for the class, call or text Tom Allred at 618-973-8382 or email uniquephoto09@yahoo.com