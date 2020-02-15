Piasa-Gayeway Abate Chapter 3rd Annual Mouse Races

Alton Owl's Club 227 Blair Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002

Piasa-Gateway Abate Chapter holds this event each year, funds from this event go to Abate of Illinois to support Abates Safety & Education program and Legislative program, this event is open to the public. The price of entry is $5 for a night of fun

Alton Owl's Club 227 Blair Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
18+, Charity & Fundraisers
6189176243
