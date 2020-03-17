Plan Your Own D&D Adventure
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Six Mile Regional Library District
Plan Your Own D&D Adventure
Learn how to run a campaign with Heroic Adventures!
Grades 7-12
Come to either of these two dates:
March 10th @ Johnson Road -- 6-7:30 PM
March 17th @ Delmar Ave -- 6-7:30 PM
Ready to plan your own D&D campaigns?
Staff from Heroic Adventures will show you how to get started creating and running campaigns.
All gaming experience levels welcome!
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. No registration required.