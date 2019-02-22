Pokemon Regional Championships

Friday, February 22, 1 pm to 10 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

The game that was once for kids is a nationwide phenomenom with fans ranging in age from six to 60! This Pokemon battle will feature the Trading Card Game (TCG) and video game and will take place all around the world. The Pokemon Regional Championships, second to the Pokemon International Championships, is the largest event in terms of both attendance and payouts. There will be up to $50,000 in prizes, scholarships and gift cards. Come to compete or stay and watch the the battle unfold!