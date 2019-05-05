Polish Hall Dance Celebrating 102 Years

× Expand B. Greer The Good Times Band

Polka Dance - Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St, Madison, IL, is Celebrating 102 Years of Family, Friends & Community. Low Admission Charge. Ages 12 & under Free. Music by Dave Hylla & The Good Times Band. Polish Food & Drinks on Sale (cash). Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison