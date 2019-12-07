Polka Club Holiday Dinner Dance

albers american legion 600 bertha, Albers, Illinois 62245

Join the St Louis Metro Polka Club as they celebrate the end of the year with a holiday dinner dance. Doors open at 11AM, Dinner is at Noon (fried chicken, roast beef, sides and home made desserts) oodles of attendance prizes and dancing from 2-6 with the Duane Malinowski Orchestra from Toledo OH. Fantastic wooden floor for dancing and plenty of free parking. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Checks payable to St Louis Metro Polka Club

Include a self addressed stamped envelope and

Mail to

Shirley Langenhorst

98 Birch Lane

Germantown, IL 62245-2002

Info

albers american legion 600 bertha, Albers, Illinois 62245
Concerts & Live Music, dance, Dinner
