Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance

to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00

LaVista Park 2421 West Delmar, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

We need your help!

The pollinator projects in La Vista Park in Godfrey is in need of a little extra TLC on Monday April 22nd. 

We will be down in La Vista Park weeding and re-planting where needed EVERY Monday from 9:30am-12pm.

We hope to see you there!

Info

LaVista Park 2421 West Delmar, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Education & Learning, Enviromental, Gardening, Volunteer Opportunity
to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-22 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-29 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-29 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-29 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-04-29 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-06 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-06 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-06 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-06 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-13 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-13 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-13 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-13 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-20 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-20 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-20 09:30:00 iCalendar - Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance - 2019-05-20 09:30:00