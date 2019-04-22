Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance
LaVista Park 2421 West Delmar, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Sierra Club (Piasa Palisades)
We need your help! The pollinator projects in La Vista Park in Godfrey IL is in need of a little extra TLC, on Monday April 22nd, we will be down in La Vista Park weeding and re-planting where needed every Monday from 9:30am-12pm. We hope to see you there!
