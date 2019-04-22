Pollinator Garden Planting and Maintenance

× Expand Sierra Club (Piasa Palisades) We need your help! The pollinator projects in La Vista Park in Godfrey IL is in need of a little extra TLC, on Monday April 22nd, we will be down in La Vista Park weeding and re-planting where needed every Monday from 9:30am-12pm. We hope to see you there!

