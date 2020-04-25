Pop-Up Clothes Swap

× Expand Alton Main Street Event Flyer

Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street at Mineral Springs Mall - bring gently used clothing, shoes & accessories that you no longer want and trade up for as many new pieces for your wardrobe as you can carry out.

It’s just $5 to attend if you bring clothes to swap, or $10 to attend empty-handed! Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities to help those in need.

Also, bring your worn-out & shabby clothing, blankets, fabric, towels, etc. in any condition which will be recycled with Remains Inc. - let's keep those textiles out of the landfill!