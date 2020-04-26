Pop-Up Clothes Swap
Mineral Springs Mall 301 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Main Street
Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street at Mineral Springs Mall - bring gently used clothing, shoes & accessories that you no longer want and trade up for as many new pieces for your wardrobe as you can carry out.
It’s just $5 to attend if you bring clothes to swap, or $10 to attend empty-handed! Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities to help those in need.
Also, bring your worn-out & shabby clothing, blankets, fabric, towels, etc. in any condition which will be recycled with Remains Inc. - let's keep those textiles out of the landfill!