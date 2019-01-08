× Expand Julie Gvillo November Prayer Art Retreat in progress

Prayer Art Retreats invite the experienced and the inexperienced artist into a worshipful space with art as response. Certified Zentange(R) Teacher, Julie Gvillo -- Founder and Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace, leads the retreat, which offers prayers and scripture for focus as participants spend time with God in community. Each month, the theme changes, and different tangles are coordinated for varying design. Retreats are designed to be quiet and reflective with instruction in the Zentange(R) art form. Come alone or invite a friend (or two or ten) to join you.

RSVP to the gallery at 618-251-8550 by January 2nd so Julie can have enough supplies. Check here or on the A Place of Grace website for information about cancellation if the weather is questionable.