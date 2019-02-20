× Expand Julie Gvillo, A Place of Grace Prayer Art Retreat on 2/12

Where are you called to go? How will you answer? Join us for an evening of spiritual exploration through the meditative artform, Zentangle(R), with Certified Zentangle Teacher, Julie Gvillo, Founder and Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace. Bring friends and enjoy spending time with God in community. No previous art experience required.

Please RSVP to the gallery by noon on 2/19, so I can adequately prepare. 251-8550.