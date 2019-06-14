The art of Zentangle(R) offers a number of wonderful benefits. Over the next several months, I will highlight them, one at a time. First, this meditative art form is intended to help participants find peace of mind and spirit (it's in the name: Zen - tangle) by helping them let go of a need for perfection and a feeling of failure when "perfection" is not achieved. This nonrepresentational art form is not intended to look like something, so you can't get it wrong. There are simply NO MISTAKES in Zentangle(R), and you don't need ANY previous art experience to do it. If you can write the following characters -- l, c, s, o -- you can tangle.

Now let's talk Prayer Art Retreats. My background is ministry. I teach Zentangle(R) as a means toward helping people pray. Worship unfolds at these retreats. Art is the response to prayer and scripture. There is no preaching. No fire and brimstone. Just prayers and quiet time to put into practice the things I teach while you meditate. Then we put it all together with scripture and see what happens.

Two retreats are offered on June 14th: one at 1 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. A Place of Grace is offering-based, so it's always affordable. Bring a friend, and come spend some time with God surrounded by art that inspires and uplifts. Please RSVP to the gallery (618-251-8550) by noon on Thursday, June 13th, so I can adequately prepare enough materials.