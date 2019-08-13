Tuesdays, August 13/August 20

Prepared Childbirth series; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. This series of two classes includes information on the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy, birth, and the early days at home. (Lamaze and non-medication comfort techniques are NOT part of this class.)

Call 800-392-0936 to register.