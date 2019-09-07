Preschool Indoor Yard Sale
Zion Lutheran Church 625 Church Drive, Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010
×
Zion Lutheran School
Preschool Indoor Yard Sale at Zion Lutheran Church and School, Bethalto
Preschool Indoor Yard Sale
Saturday, Sept. 7, 8:00 a.m. to Noon
Zion Lutheran Church and School
Church Basement, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto
For more information: lwarfel@zionbethalto.org or 618-377-5507
Info
Zion Lutheran Church 625 Church Drive, Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map
benefit, garage sale, Sale