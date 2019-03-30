Prima Pow·Wow, the second annual free female teen conference & luncheon in Saint Louis is set for March 30th at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, IL. Doors open 10am.

What:

9 powerful female speakers discuss their relatable life experiences with young female minds aged 13-21, creating discussion, idea exchanges, and new perspectives on their lives. Think ‘Ted Talks’ for the female teen. Parents are encouraged to attend as well.

Why:

Ryan O’Day Presents, a production company run by the same name in the STL area, has brought the Second City Troupe to the Sheldon Hall, produced a fundraiser for the Blake Snyder Family at the Wildey Theater, and at a casual outing was inspired by an after-dinner conversation his daughter Josephine, 14, had with the owner of 1818 Chophouse, Meg Pashea. Josephine and Meg hit it off and talked easily back and forth about a variety of topics. As a listening participant in the discussion, Ryan conceived the concept to expand the ‘one on one’ conversation to a much larger, female only audience of 13-21 year olds.

“School is a great institution, but real-life experiences and exchanges, that is where you learn a myriad more of how the world works. Watching my daughter react to ideas, opinions, and perspectives Meg discussed, I realized that, while I may have had the same notions, my daughter treated her as an authority on the subjects, and really internalized them. A few days later, my daughter was still cycling through some of the subject matter – that was powerful. As a result, we launched this concept and now do it annually in the St. Louis area.”

Event information:

March 30th. Doors open 10am, starts 10:30 – 2pm. Free luncheon served. Open to all 13-21 females, their parents & grandparents. Sorry, no males allowed.

Website: PrimaPowWow.com

FREE tickets available at www.BrownPaperTickets. Com Search Keyword: Prima EDW.

Open to the public. First come, first get. Assigned seating, handicap accessible.