Psychic & Healing Fair

Join us for a day of enlightenment and healing. We currently have 13 psychics and healers that have agreed to be here for this event. There will be tarot and rune readers, Akashic Records, an animal communicator, numerologist, Reiki, crystal healing, Tibetal singing bowls and much more.Just a few of the participants are: Bill Devendack, Rev. Heather Choppin, Michaela Turner, Catherine Hughes, Alix Andrews, Dawn & Mark Borries and Jeff (Hooded Wanderer) & Sandy (Crow Spirit) Flety.Admission is $5, each reading or healing session is $25 for 15 minutes.