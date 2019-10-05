Psychic & Healing Fair
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
Psychic & Healing Fair
Join us for a day of enlightenment. We only invite the best psychics and energy workers to participate.
Admission is $5, each reading or healing session is $25 for 15-20 minutes. Aura photography will also be available at an additional cost.
For more information, call us at 618-433-9913
