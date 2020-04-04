× Expand Mystical Journeys Psychic & Healing Fair

Join us for a day of enlightenment and healing. We currently have 13 psychics and healers that have agreed to be here for this event. There will be tarot and oracle readers, Akashic Records, an animal communicator, numerologist, Reiki, crystal healing, Tibetal singing bowls and much more. Just a few of the participants are: Michaela Turner, Brother Zeeke, Angela Thomas, Jeff Harris, Tim Barnett, Kathy Matthews, Dawn & Mark Borries, Sandy (Crow Spirit) Felty, Cameron Puffenberger, Rev. Heather Choppin, , Nancy Baumiller, and DeQuita Bardwell,