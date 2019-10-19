Public Investigation at Cheney Mansion
Cheney Mansion & Complex 601 N. State St., Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
Public Investigation at Cheney Mansion
Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 pm to 1 am
Cheney Mansion & Complex
601 N. State St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-3514
Take in the antiques and participate in a ghost investigation in one of the most haunted locations in Southern Illinois, the Cheney Mansion. Explore to see if PD Cheney and his nurse are still hanging around the mansion. Whatever your thrill seeking mood is, you will have a great time investigating this incredible location. Funds raised from this event are for the upkeep and renovation efforts of the Cheney Mansion. Admission is $40 per person.