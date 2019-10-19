Public Investigation at Cheney Mansion

Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 pm to 1 am

Cheney Mansion & Complex

601 N. State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3514

Take in the antiques and participate in a ghost investigation in one of the most haunted locations in Southern Illinois, the Cheney Mansion. Explore to see if PD Cheney and his nurse are still hanging around the mansion. Whatever your thrill seeking mood is, you will have a great time investigating this incredible location. Funds raised from this event are for the upkeep and renovation efforts of the Cheney Mansion. Admission is $40 per person.