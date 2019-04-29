Pulling Strings

× Expand c c

We have two words for you… Beethoven, and the Mendelssohn Octet for Strings. Wait- that’s more than two words! Well, then let’s add a Haydn trio for strings, and that beautiful fortepiano Charles Metz unveiled last season. Enough said.

Barber-String Quartet #1 in B minor Op. 11

Haydn- Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in D Major, Hob. XV 16

Mendelssohn- Octet for Strings in Eb Major, Op. 20