Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s

Saturdays & Sundays all October, 10 am to 5 pm

Eckert’s Grafton Farm

20995 Eckert Orchard Rd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3445

Wagon rides, live entertainment, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this a pickin’ good time for everyone! Whether riding a pony or feeding a goat, your young ‘uns will enjoy getting acquainted with common farm animals. Children’s carnival and/or activities at all three farms. Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.