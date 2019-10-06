Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s
Eckert's Grafton Farm 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturdays & Sundays all October, 10 am to 5 pm
(618) 786-3445
Wagon rides, live entertainment, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this a pickin’ good time for everyone! Whether riding a pony or feeding a goat, your young ‘uns will enjoy getting acquainted with common farm animals. Children’s carnival and/or activities at all three farms. Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.