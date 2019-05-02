Quarter Auction: Paddles Up!
Keasler Recreation Complex 615 Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
- LOCATION: Keasler Complex 615 Third St. East Alton, IL 62024
- The doors open at 5:30 and auction starts at 6:30 p.m.
- $5.00 - for (1) paddle
- $12 - for (3) paddles
- Each person must purchase a paddle
- Concessions available - no outside food or drinks
- LOTS OF VENDORS
- BASKET RAFFLES
- Proceeds benefit The Children of East Alton Schools and The Oasis Woman's Center to help personal hygiene items for their clients in need.
