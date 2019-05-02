Quarter Auction: Paddles Up!

Keasler Recreation Complex 615 Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Quarter Auction: Paddles Up!

  • LOCATION: Keasler Complex 615 Third St. East Alton, IL 62024
  • The doors open at 5:30 and auction starts at 6:30 p.m.  
  • $5.00 - for (1) paddle
  • $12 - for (3) paddles
  • Each person must purchase a paddle
  • Concessions available - no outside food or drinks 
  • LOTS OF VENDORS 
  • BASKET RAFFLES
  • Proceeds benefit The Children of East Alton Schools and The Oasis Woman's Center to help personal hygiene items for their clients in need. 

Keasler Recreation Complex 615 Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Quarter Auction
618-636-4316
