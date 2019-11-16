The Bethalto Public Library is happy to announce that we are having our first ever Quarter Auction!

This event will be held at the Bethalto Senior Citizen’s Building at 100 E. Central, Bethalto, IL, November 16th. Doors open at 6:00, Auction begins at 7:00.

The vendors are lining up and things are shaping up to make a fund raising event full of unique and special items that will be up for bid.

Admission is $5 and comes with one paddle. You may purchase additional paddles for $2 each. There will be an “all in” paddle for $25 if attendees would choose to go that route.

The library is providing popcorn, lemonade, and water, and we encourage our attendees to bring any food or non-alcoholic beverages they would like.

The round tables fit 10 people, so fill up your table with friends and come out for a fun night of amazing items for bid and fun games throughout the evening.

Our library is all about our community and we love bringing these events to our friends and neighbors.

Vendor inquiries are welcome.

If you would like more information or clarification, please contact Kristy Walker at kristyw@bethaltolibrary.org