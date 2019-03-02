Racial Justice Committee presents Book Discussion: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise

YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Join the Racial Justice Committee and others in reading the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise. Come together on Saturday March 2 at 2:00 pm for further discussion in a safe and welcoming environment.

Book Club, Community Outreach, Education & Learning
6184657774
