Racial Justice Committee presents Book Discussion: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise
Racial Justice Committee
Free-read the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise and join us for further discussion in the Lobby at YWCA of Alton on March 2 at 2:00 pm.
Join the Racial Justice Committee and others in reading the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise. Come together on Saturday March 2 at 2:00 pm for further discussion in a safe and welcoming environment.
YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Book Club, Community Outreach, Education & Learning