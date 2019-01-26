Racial Justice Committee presents the movie: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise

YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Please join the discussion, join us to view the movie "White Like Me" by Tim Wise in the Lobby at YWCA of Alton om January 26, 2:00 - 4:00 pm.

Community Outreach, Education & Learning, Movies
6184657774
