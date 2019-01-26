Racial Justice Committee presents the movie: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise

×

You are invited to join the discussion, as part of the YWCA of Alton's Racial Justice Committee 2019 programming, please join us on January 26 at 2:00 pm to watch the movie "White Like Me" based on the book by Tim Wise, in the Lobby of the YWCA of Alton: 304 East 3rd Street; in addition, a follow-up discussion will occur on February 9, at 2:00 pm, as well as the option to purchase and/or free-read the book by March 2 at 2:00 pm's group discussion. Free to attend or participateWe recommended You purchase (or use the library system) the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise