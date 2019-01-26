Racial Justice Committee presents the movie: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise
YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Racial Justice Committee
You are invited to join the discussion, as part of the YWCA of Alton's Racial Justice Committee 2019 programming, please join us on January 26 at 2:00 pm to watch the movie "White Like Me" based on the book by Tim Wise, in the Lobby of the YWCA of Alton: 304 East 3rd Street; in addition, a follow-up discussion will occur on February 9, at 2:00 pm, as well as the option to purchase and/or free-read the book by March 2 at 2:00 pm's group discussion. Free to attend or participateWe recommended You purchase (or use the library system) the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise
