Racial Justice Committee Round-Table Discussion: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise
YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Racial Justice Committee
You are invited to join the discussion, as part of the YWCA of Alton's Racial Justice Committee 2019 programming, please join us for a follow-up discussion on February 9 at 2:00 pm to share thoughts and experiences related to "White Like Me" based on the book by Tim Wise, in the Lobby of the YWCA of Alton: 304 East 3rd Street; keep the conversation going by free-reading the book by March 2 at 2:00 pm's book group discussion. Free to attend or participate We recommended You purchase (or use the library system) the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise
