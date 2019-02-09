Racial Justice Committee Round-Table Discussion: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise

YWCA Alton 304 304 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Please join the discussion, join us for a follow-up Round-Table discussion to share thoughts and experiences "White Like Me" by Tim Wise, in the Lobby at YWCA of Alton on February 9, 2:00 - 4:00 pm.

Community Outreach, Education & Learning, Progam
6184657774
