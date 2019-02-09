Racial Justice Committee Round-Table Discussion: "White Like Me" by Tim Wise

×

You are invited to join the discussion, as part of the YWCA of Alton's Racial Justice Committee 2019 programming, please join us for a follow-up discussion on February 9 at 2:00 pm to share thoughts and experiences related to "White Like Me" based on the book by Tim Wise, in the Lobby of the YWCA of Alton: 304 East 3rd Street; keep the conversation going by free-reading the book by March 2 at 2:00 pm's book group discussion. Free to attend or participate We recommended You purchase (or use the library system) the book "White Like Me" by Tim Wise