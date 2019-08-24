It's Raining Zen Aura Workshop

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002

Have you ever wanted to understand what an aura is? For Rose's last installment of the summer, come learn exactly what it means to see and sense auric energy! And what about those auric fields everyone is talking about? If you want to be a part of the movement of folks who recognizes auras, then this class is a must-attend! Come and embrace the energy which exists within each of us, as well as learn how your aura... and the auras of those around you... impact the quality of our everyday lives.

Info

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
618-717-0546
