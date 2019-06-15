It's Raining Zen Law of Attraction Workshop

× Expand Graphic by Dave Nunnally Build the life you want! Join Rose as she teaches about the Law of Attraction and shares how you can use this information to create the life you desire.

The second class in Rose's summer series will focus exclusively on The Law of Attraction. Build the life you want! Join Rose as she teaches about the Law of Attraction and shares how you can use this information to create the life you desire. Did you know there’s scientific proof the mind creates the brain? Well, just think what else the mind can create. What we think it what we create. Come experience this life-affirming class and learn how to manifest your dreams to become true!