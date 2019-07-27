It's Raining Zen Numerology Workshop

Imo's 2704 Godfrey Road, Alton, Illinois 62035

Begin your journey with Rose in her third class of the summer. Numerology is truly the first form of divination and you will be amazed just how much the numbers inherent in your name and birthdate paint a picture of who you are... and why you are here on Earth to develop into a spiritual being. In Rose's class you will learn what each number means, how to get numbers from letters, how to complete a personal chart, and how these numbers interact together in this chart. And, if time allows, take a look into how your numbers react to the numbers of your family, friends, co-workers and the rest of the world. This is gonna be A-MAH-ZING!

Imo's 2704 Godfrey Road, Alton, Illinois 62035 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
618-717-0546
