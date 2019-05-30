It's Raining Zen Past Lives Workshop

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002

Rose Fulhorst returns to It's Raining Zen with the first in a series of her most popular classes! Rose has been a dear friend to us for many years -- if you have not experienced her inimitable, and enthusiastic, style of teaching then you are really in for an amazing experience! Rose's first class for the summer will focus on recognition of our past lives. Learn how to heal and use the tools from those past lives we all have to create the life you desire in this lifetime. Truly an inspirational and life-changing class!

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
618-717-0546
