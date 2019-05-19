It's Raining Zen Psychic & Crystal Fair

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002

Come experience the Riverbend's largest new age and metaphysical event in the haunted and historic Mineral Springs Hotel! Mediums, intuitives, readers, psychics, crafts, jewelry makers and so much more will be available all weekend! $5 is all it takes for the entire weekend and refreshments will be available, so come make a day of it!

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Religion & Spirituality
618-717-0546
