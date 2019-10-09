It's Raining Zen Psychic & Crystal Fair

× Expand Dave Nunnally It's Raining Zen will host their annual Fall Psychic and Crystal Fair in the Grand Ballroom of Mysterious Mineral Springs on October 19 and 20.

It is back! Come experience the Riverbend's largest new age and metaphysical event in the haunted and historic Mineral Springs Hotel! Mediums, Intuitives, Readers, Psychics, Craft Vendors, Jewelry Makers and so much more will be available all weekend! More than 40 vendors! $5 is all it takes for the entire weekend and refreshments will be available, so come make a day of it! And on Sunday, please consider attending Sanctuary at 5p -- a wonderful Tibetan Singing Bowl Meditation with Mark Biehl (tickets available separately).