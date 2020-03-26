Read Around the World in 365 Days Reading Challenge Meet Up!
Novel Idea Book Store & More, 1400 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, Illinois 62040
Read Around the World in 365 DaysReading Challenge Meet Up!
Join us for an informal get together to discuss your favorite reads so far and get suggestions on what to read next!
Saturday, March 26 — 2 PM
Novel Idea's Boardgamery
1406 Niedringhaus Ave
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext. 755
18+