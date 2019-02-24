Recess Brewing Hosts Rescuers for Rescue Chili Cook Off & Home Beer Sampling Event to Benefit Homeless Animals of Metro East Humane Society

Edwardsville, Ill. (Jan. 31, 2019)—The Rescuers for Rescue Benefit presented by Recess Brewing is a chili cook off and home brew beer sampling event that will benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the Metro East Humane Society (MEHS). The benefit is on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Edwardsville, Ill.

Several local fire and police departments will compete for bragging rights in the chili cook off, including Edwardsville Police Department, Madison County Animal Care and Control, Hamel Fire Department and Maryville Fire Department. Also, Old Bakery Beer Company, Hopskeller Brewing Company and approximately 15 home brewers will provide samples of their beer. Both categories will award a people’s choice winner. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music entertainment provided by Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review, various raffles and MEHS merchandise that will be available to purchase.

"Building positive relationships with business and agency leaders in the community is part of our outreach strategy, so we're thrilled to offer a fundraising event that not only welcomes new and existing supporters, but promotes a little friendly competition among first responders,” said Stephanie Pfaff, Development Manager of MEHS.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.mehs.org/events/rescuers-for-rescue. The tickets are $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling or $30 for both chili and beer sampling. You must be 21 years old to participate. All proceeds benefit MEHS and its mission to enrich lives by uniting cats and dogs with loving homes while promoting the humane and respectful treatment of animals.

There are still open positions available in the chili cook off for local police and fire departments to participate. If your police or fire department would like to participate, please contact Stephanie Pfaff at 314-363-4971.

For more information about MEHS and how you can support the organization, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/.

You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,000 dogs and cats in the past year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.