The Faithful Family Project invites you to our first "Reconnect Date Night" for married couples. Besides a delicious dinner, drinks, and dessert, the evening will feature two talks by Mike and Alicia Hernon, parents of ten children {ages 6-23) and the hosts of the internationally popular Messy Family Podcast.

With their wonderful sense of humor and humility, Mike and Alicia will share their favorite parenting principles and how to keep your marital love strong. Between talks there will be a time for couples to reflect together and, after dinner, there will be a Q and A session with Mike and Alicia.

Registration is $65 per couple. buy tickets online at: www.faithfulfamilyproject.org/upcomingevents