Village of Godfrey 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Recycle E-Waste Day - Village of Godfrey
GODFREY – Village Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Company are hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road. Village of Godfrey Residents Only (ID Required)
VILLAGE OF GODFREY
Godfrey Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Company
9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or until truck is full)
SEPTEMBER 8, 2018
Godfrey Residents only (ID Required)
No Businesses
Must be present for drive no Drop – Off Items
Accepted Items (including but not limited to):
Computers, Flat screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc)
Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.
Flat Screen TVs - all sizes
Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify Equipment)
Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
Non-ferrous metals
Metal office furniture (Metal Desks/File cabinets, etc.)
Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
Old motors, non PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console TVs
* Voucher Program for TV's: there is a small fee incurred to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma and Console TV's based on size.
Limited Items
1- CRT monitor per tower
(CRT monitors without tower will be a fee $5-$10)
Will not Accept (including but not limited to):
*Additional charges may apply if any items below are collected during the drive
Alkaline Batteries
Light Bulbs
DVD's, VHS's, CD's, or Cassette tapes
Radioactive materials & Flammable Materials
Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)
Household Smoke Detectors
i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)
Non-Electronics (Tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, Roofing, or Dirt)
Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)
PCBs (Capacitors/Transformers/Ballast)
Prescription medication, over the counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment
Devices containing mercury
Equipment containing: asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes
Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches)