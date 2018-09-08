Recycle E-Waste Day - Village of Godfrey

GODFREY – Village Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Company are hosting a Village of Godfrey E-Waste Recycle Day through CJD Recycling on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road. Village of Godfrey Residents Only (ID Required)

VILLAGE OF GODFREY

Godfrey Climate Protection Committee and Illinois American Water Company

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or until truck is full)

SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

Godfrey Residents only (ID Required)

No Businesses

Must be present for drive no Drop – Off Items

Accepted Items (including but not limited to):

Computers, Flat screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.

Flat Screen TVs - all sizes

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify Equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Non-ferrous metals

Metal office furniture (Metal Desks/File cabinets, etc.)

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console TVs

* Voucher Program for TV's: there is a small fee incurred to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma and Console TV's based on size.

Limited Items

1- CRT monitor per tower

(CRT monitors without tower will be a fee $5-$10)

Will not Accept (including but not limited to):

*Additional charges may apply if any items below are collected during the drive

Alkaline Batteries

Light Bulbs

DVD's, VHS's, CD's, or Cassette tapes

Radioactive materials & Flammable Materials

Hazardous Materials (Oil/Antifreeze/Paint)

Household Smoke Detectors

i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide ($10/piece charge will apply)

Non-Electronics (Tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, Roofing, or Dirt)

Explosives (Fire Arms/Ammunition/Shells)

PCBs (Capacitors/Transformers/Ballast)

Prescription medication, over the counter drugs, or illegal drugs within any equipment

Devices containing mercury

Equipment containing: asbestos, radioactive components, infectious, or pathological wastes

Other Hazardous Materials (Pesticides/Oil Filters/Air Bags/Lead/Mercury Switches)