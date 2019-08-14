RESURRECTION LUTHERAN TO SPONSOR BLOOD DRIVE

On Wednesday, August 14, Resurrection Lutheran will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive in Young Hall from 3-7 p.m.

The church address is: 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

We encourage everyone who can to participate. Many are eligible to donate. For example, if you are a cancer survivor of more than one year, diabetic, or taking several medications, you can give blood. There is a specific list of medications which can be found on the RedCrossBlood.org for more information.

Every person who donates will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card. Resurrection Lutheran is providing homemade sandwiches and cookies to make your donation go a bit better.

You can sign up to schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter find Resurrection Lutheran on the left side of the page.

You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule. Although the Red Cross prefers scheduled appointments, walk-ins are always welcome.

We look forward to seeing you there.