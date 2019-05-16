Regular DFA Coalition Meeting

Dear DFA Coaltion:

Please plan to join us for our Regular Coalition Meeting this Thursday (May 16) at Castelli's @ 255...12:12:30 Networking and 12:30 - 1:30 for our Coaltion Meeting. Here is a little information about Thursday's Guest Speaker:

Debbie Eggebrecht has a history of service. She has worked as a special needs teacher aide, graduated from SIU-E, was a substitute teacher for 4years, then social service director at nursing home for 9 years and for a short time as activity director at Burt's Shelter Care. She is the mother of two daughters and one granddaughter. Debbie was first introduced to Alanon in 1990 but got serious in her Alanon recovery in 2010. Over the years she has been Group Representative and Public Outreach for District 18. Debbie recognizes the importance of personal and family recovery and continues to support others who are affected by a loved one's alcoholism and/or addiction.

Please plan to attend...we will also be talking about some of our summer plans....we need some volunteers for a Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 15.

Thanks for all you do to make our Community a BETTER place to Live, Work, & Play!!!