Reiki Level 1 Training and Certification

× Expand Kathy Matthews Healing Hands

Reiki is a Japanese method for relaxation, stress reduction, and to promote healing. Self-Healing with your hands! Join us to learn about this wonderful energy work.

Instructor: Kathy Matthews, Reiki Master/Teacher

Cost: $125 per person.

If you reserve your spot before February 22 and pay $50 (non-refundable) you will receive a 20% discount.

Please bring a light lunch and a water bottle. Wear loose, comfortable clothing with little or no jewelry. At least 48 hours prior to and during class, please stay well hydrated and eat lightly, preferably plant-based with limited processed foods.