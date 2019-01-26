Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 1

Lucy Semple Ames and the Principia Campus

Saturday, January 26, 10am

To be presented at the Genealogy & Local History Library at 401 State Street, Alton.

The Genealogy & Local History Library is partnering with Alton Area Landmarks Association (AALA) this winter to provide a three-part Saturday lecture series on historic preservation in January, February, and March. AALA is dedicated to educating, promoting, and saving the architectural heritage of the Alton area. Feel free to register for one talk or all three.

The first of these lectures concerns Lucy Semple Ames, whose country estate is now the Principia campus. The daughter of James Semple (founder of Elsah), Lucy was an astute businesswoman as well as a society leader and suffragette, and her four children also led interesting lives. The talk will be given by Esley Hamilton, who retired as preservation historian for the St. Louis County Parks and Recreation Department in 2015, after 38 years of service. As preservation historian, Esley added eight districts and 30 individual properties to the National Register of Historic Places and gave countless speeches about the importance of historic homes and towns.

Seating is limited. Register at 1-800-613-3163.