Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 3

Understanding and Utilizing Historic Tax Credits

Saturday, March 30, 10am

To be presented at the Genealogy & Local History Library at 401 State Street, Alton.

Bonnie McDonald, president & CEO of Landmarks Illinois, will give a talk on historic tax credits. Bonnie joined Landmarks Illinois as its president in June of 2012 and has worked with the state legislature and other organizations, including the American Institute of Architects – Illinois, to establish new statewide historic preservation tax credits across Illinois. Bonnie graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History (Summa Cum Laude) and received a Master of Arts in City and Regional Planning - Historic Preservation Planning from Cornell University.

Seating is limited. Register at 1-800-613-3163.