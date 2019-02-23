Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 2

Paint It Right! – Historic Houses

Saturday, February 23, 10am

To be presented at the Genealogy & Local History Library at 401 State Street, Alton.

Bob Yapp, President of Preservation Resources Inc. and founder of the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation, will describe how to get a 15 to 20 year, cost-effective paint job for your historic house. Replacement siding can seem like a really great way to make your house look better and avoid the hassles of painting, but with Bob’s tips, you can hire a contractor to paint your house twice in 30 to 40 years, never lift a finger, and pay less than installing plastic siding that will last approximately 18 to 20 years. Q & A, props & handouts. Seating is limited. Register at 1-800-613-3163.